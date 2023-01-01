DANIELS, Brandon Lynn



73, of Springfield, passed away December 26, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born June 15, 1949, in Springfield, the son of Edith J. (Edmunds) and Ellis M. Daniels, Sr. Brandon was a veteran of the US Army. He had been a general contractor for over 40 years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8673. He loved playing his guitars and singing karaoke, and he enjoyed hanging out at the Hop Bar. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Sally J. (Skaggs) Daniels; children, Brandon L. Daniels II, Justin E. (Tiffany) Daniels, Dustin (Jennifer) Daniels, and Brandy (Paul) Baker; grandchildren, Colby, Layla, Abigail, Paige, and Gracie; special in-laws, Ernest and Trudy Wilson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Randall and Shawn Daniels; brothers, Roger Weatherby and Ellis Daniels, Jr., sister, Roberta Marshall; and his parents. The family wishes to extend a thank you to Miami Valley Hospital for their wonderful care. A celebration of Brandon's life will be held on Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 pm at the VFW Post 8673. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

