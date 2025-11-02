Daniel Wogoman

Wogoman, Daniel Ray



Age 74 of Trotwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marianne Wogoman; daughter, Nicole "Nikki" Wogoman; and numerous other family members. Dan was a proud 1969 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School. He dedicated his career to the automotive parts industry, building a distinguished reputation over many years. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm with funeral service to begin at 1:00pm on Monday, November 3, 2025 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



