Daniel Wells

Photo of Daniel Wells

Obituaries
7 hours ago
Wells, Daniel Eugene

Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 16, 2026. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 30, 2026, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

