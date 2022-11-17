DANIEL, Michael Stephen

DANIEL, II, Michael Stephen



Age 72, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2022. He was born December 3, 1949, at Hamilton AFB, CA. to Michael S. and Beth R. (nee Jones) Daniel. During Michael's career, he worked as an engineer for GM in Delphi and went on to be a Pastor. He enjoys bowling, driving his 1981 Trans Am, and his pastoral duties at several churches over the years.



Left to celebrate Michael's life is his beloved wife, Karen; his loving children, John David (Holly) Daniel and Joseph Andrew (April) Daniel; his loving grandchildren, Taylor, Duncan, and Logan; his brother, Ben A. Daniel; and numerous family and extended friends. Michael is preceded in death by his parents.



The family will welcome friends from 10:00 to 12:00pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Waite & Son Funeral Home located at 3300 Center Rd., Brunswick, followed by a Celebration of Michael's Life at noon. Interment to follow at Strongsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Michael's memory to the American Heart Association, 1375 E. 9th St. #600, Cleveland, OH 44114 ~or~ the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family on Michael's guestbook at



www.WaiteFuneralHome.com