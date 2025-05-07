Daniel, Julius

Daniel Sr., Julius "Baso"
Julius L. Daniel, Sr (Baso), 75, of Springfield, Ohio. Service will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of service, at 11:00 am, followed by Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Marlarn Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. wwwthechapelofpeace.com
