DAMON, Kenneth Lew



Kenneth Lew Damon, born June 4th, 1957, to Sara Crabb Damon and Jack Almon



Damon, passed away on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. He resided in Miamisburg, Ohio, and is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jennifer, his sisters Amy and Janice, his daughter Julia, his sons Kyle and Joel, his daughter-in-law Nicole, his grandchildren, Jack, Skyler, Anemone, and his granddog Molly. Ken received his Bachelor of Science in psychology and religion from Mount Union



University (13 time football national champions!) and his



Master of Divinity from Gordon Conwell Seminary. He was a pastor at First Baptist Church of Bucyrus, Ohio for 10 years and the pastor of Shroyer Road Baptist Church for 25 years before retiring in January of 2020. He was winner of the Harry



Manning award from American Baptist Churches for distinguished service. He was a lifelong learner and an avid reader. He had a perfectly-timed sense of humor. He had a zest for life, playing with electronic helicopters and nerf guns up until the day he passed. He LOVED food. He maintained a beautiful garden with his wife and kept a yard full of beautiful birds. He was a music buff, with an eclectic playlist for every occasion. He had a passion for social justice and fighting for those whose voices are often unheard. His empathy was palpable in every interaction. Most of all, he was devoted to serving God through loving every person he came across. He was a man of patience and authenticity, loving his family and humanity without limitations or judgment. Humility and humor remain his legacy through the thousands of souls he impacted. To have known him was to have glimpsed God's love. He will be deeply missed and remembered with the purest gratitude.



Calling hours will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11:00 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Equal Justice Initiative or American Baptist Churches of Ohio. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com.

