Dale Hendricks

Hendricks, Dale A.



HENDRICKS, Dale A., a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and pillar of the Huber Heights community, passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2025, at the age of 89.



Born on March 12, 1936, Dale lived a life marked by service, dedication, and love for his family and community. Dale married his beloved wife Carol in 1956; they shared 69 loving years together. As a trustee for the Wayne Township council that transitioned the township into a city, he played a meaningful role in the creation and early development of the city Huber Heights. His commitment to the community continued throughout his life, and his influence can still be felt in the city he helped to shape.



After working factory jobs alongside his brothers, Ronald and Dick, and a brief stint in sales, Dale opened a Phillips 66 station in 1964. In 1972, he and his brother Dick founded Hendricks Auto Service, a neighborhood cornerstone known for honest work and loyal customers. Over the years, he proudly worked with his sons Craig, Brad, and Mark, sharing both his skills and his passion for cars. To Dale, his customers were more than patrons, they were friends. His warm smile, steady hands, and genuine care made the shop a welcoming place for generations.



Dale lived a life rich with simple joys. He loved fishing on quiet mornings, playing rounds of golf and softball with friends, and tinkering with cars. These hobbies brought him great happiness and many cherished memories with loved ones.



He was preceded in death by his sons Dale Jr. and Brad (Holly), his parents, and all his siblings. Though he faced profound loss, Dale remained steadfast and loving, always placing family at the heart of his world.



Dale is survived by his devoted wife Carol; sister-in-law Dean, sons Craig (Sonya), Todd, and Mark (Debbie); daughter-in-law, Nancy Hendricks; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and family. His legacy continues through them-through their stories, their laughter, their values, and the many ways they carry his spirit forward.



Dale will be remembered for his hardworking nature, his kindness, his commitment to community, and the deep love he held for his family. He touched countless lives and leaves behind a legacy of service, generosity, and love. He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.



Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Dale's memory.



