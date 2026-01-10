Dale Fischer

Fischer, Dale Edward



Dale Edward Fischer, age 81, of Springfield, passed away January 1, 2026 in the Springfield Masonic Home surrounded by family. He was born February 12, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Lee and Mary Fischer.



Dale retired from Navistar after forty (40) years of service. He was an avid golfer and inducted into the Ohio Bowling Hall of Fame.



He is survived by his wife Millina Fischer, brother John (Judy) Fischer, sister-in-law Pat Fischer, son Ty Fischer, step-daughter Melissa Houston and multiple grandchildren.



Dale was preceded in death by father and mother Lee and Mary Fischer and brother Richard Fischer.



In accordance to Dale's wishes no memorial services will be held.



