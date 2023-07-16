Dalbotten, Ronald M.



DALBOTTEN, Ronald M., age 84, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Ohio. Ron was a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force retiring with 25 years of service, then retired engineer from Raytheon Corporation and a member of the VFW Post in Wilmington, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan E.; parents, Halvor & Bernice Dalbotten and brother, Dale Dalbotten. Ron is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda & Brian Earley of Wilmington; sons & daughter-in-law, Jason & Masami Dalbotten of CA, Bo Dalbotten of NC; sister, Virginia McGannon; grandchildren, Brooke, Jenna, Mia & Lana; other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 12 noon Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 AM Wednesday until service time.



