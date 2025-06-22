Dakin, Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Wagner Dakin, age 85, of Darrtown, Ohio, passed away on June 17, 2025. Born in Middletown, Ohio, on June 18, 1939, she was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Kelly) Wagner. After graduating from Fenwick High School, Barbara dedicated many years to her work as a medical receptionist at Oxford Medical. Even after her retirement, her compassion for others shone through as she volunteered at the hospital and with the American Red Cross. A cherished member of St. Mary's Church in Camden, Ohio, Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Kimberly (Charles Lanny) McHargue, Linda Shipley, and Sharon (Dennis) Campbell. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Wagner; her grandchildren, Tracey (Andy) Hulshult, Brandon (Cecily) Campbell, Matthew Campbell, and Denisa (Tim) Collins; and her great-grandchildren, Andrew Jacob "AJ," Kelsey, and Logan. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Fred Dakin; her daughter, Donna Dakin; her parents; and her brother, Bob Wagner. Barbara's greatest joy came from the time spent with her daughters and their families. She found peace and happiness in gardening and reading, hobbies that brought her much comfort.



A visitation will take place at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, located at 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio, on Monday, June 23, 2025, from 9:30AM to 11:00AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM. She will be laid to rest at Simonson Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



