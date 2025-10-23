Daisy Neil

Neil, Daisy Geraldine



NEIL, Daisy Geraldine, age 90, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully Monday, October 20, 2025. Daisy is a member of New Season Ministry, and former member of Church of the Carpenter. She led a local chapter in the White Cross Ministry, member of Countryside Homemakers and volunteered as a poll worker for the Board of Elections. Daisy is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Samuel K.; daughter & son-in-law, Cynthia B. & Terry Healey; son & daughter-in-law, David K. & Yvette Neil; sister, Helen R. Russell; grandsons, Drennen, Camden & Reagan; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 1:30 PM Monday, October 27, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:30 PM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Season Ministry or Alzheimer's Association in Daisy's memory.



