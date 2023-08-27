Dailey, Jo

Jo A Dailey, age 80, of Eaton, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her residence on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton, Ohio with her family sharing memories and celebrating her life. Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, prior to the funeral. Private Interment will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to https://give.sbaa.org/give/465225/#!/donation/checkout Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com

