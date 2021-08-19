journal-news logo
DAHMAN, Verna

DAHMAN, Verna E.


Verna E. Dahman, age 92 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was born on February 27, 1929, in Knox County, KY, the daughter of the late Johnny and Martha (nee Smith) Clouse. She was married to Bruce Trempter Dahman and he preceded her in death in 1962. Verna is survived by five children Teresa (Kenneth) Smallwood, Colleen Dahman, Carol (Zandy) Hood, Bruce (Dale) Dahman, and Jeff (Debbie) Dahman; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four siblings Leonard (Mary) Clouse, Effie Clouse, Sam (the late Eldalene) Clouse, and Lois (the late Carl) Sutton. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by four siblings Matthew Clouse, Rose Parm, Sara Brown, Mary Liza Clouse. Visitation will be on

Saturday, August 21, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

