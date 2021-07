DAGLEY, Robert L.



Age 87 passed away on July 7, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 2, 1934. Robert worked at Inland Manufacturing for many years. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary A. Dagley; three children, Dennis, Vicki, and Randy; four grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 1:30 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Trotwood, Ohio. Arrangements by



