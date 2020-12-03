DABROWSKI, Paul John



Age 87, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on 26 NOV. 2020. He was born in New York City, New York, on 06 NOV. 1933, the oldest child of Lucien and Elizabeth (Bokenewicz). He was preceded in death by his wife, E. Faye (Lakes) Dabrowski, and his brothers, Stanley and Luke. He is



survived by his sister, Mary



Soltis, his son, Michael (Dawn) and his daughter Melanie Beach (Phil), as well as his granddaughters Tiffany Maloney (Andrew), Teresa Beach, Allison Beach, Amanda Dabrowski, and Chloe Dabrowski, who meant the world to him, and with whom he loved spending time, and his two great-grandchildren Jane and Patrick Maloney. He is also survived by his



second wife Marge Gaines. In addition, he had numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins, and friends everywhere he went. He graduated from Fairmont High School in 1952, and worked at McCall's, NCR, Apex Tool and Die, Hobart, and the U.S. Department of Defense. He served as a navigator in the USAF, and retired from the United States Air Force Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. Paul worked hard and played hard. He loved his family, he loved to fly, and he loved to golf, having made three holes-in-one during his course of play. He was a member and former officer of American Legion Post #598. He never met a stranger, and he welcomed everyone he met into his life. He was a party waiting to happen. Funeral arrangements will be provided Tobias Funeral Home and he will be laid to rest in David Cemetery, next to Faye. A special appreciation goes to the staff at Good Shepherd Village in Springfield, Ohio, who lovingly cared for Paul for more than five years, until he was taken from us by the COVID-19 virus.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Air Force Aid



Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

