Dabrowski, Janice

03/30/38 - 08/01/24. Our loving Janice "Jan" Camille (Madura) Dabrowski, age 86, went home to our Lord. Jan's Wake will be at Kays-Ponger Funeral Home, 635 Marion Ave, on Monday Aug 12th, 1 to 3PM. Jan's funeral Mass will be at Sacred-Heart, 211w Charlotte Ave, Tuesday at 1PM. Jan will be interred at Bushnell military cemetery on Thursday August 15th, at 1PM.



Jan leaves behind husband Col. (Ret.) Charles T. "Chuck" Dabrowski, grandson Paul S. Rohrbaugh, daughter-in-law Lori (Proto) Dabrowski, nephews Jack B. Schulte (WI), Joseph T. Schulte (IN), Jonathan E. Schulte (WI) and niece Lisa (Schulte) Daane (WI), their extended families, and numerous cousins. Jan was preceded in death by her father Edward "Ed" J. Madura and mother Vlasta "Val" J. (Rebersky) Madura, sister Judith E. (Madura) Wilke, daughter Laura J. (Dabrowski) Rohrbaugh and son Capt. Keith D. Dabrowski, PhD.



Born in Chicago, IL on Mar 30, 1938, Jan graduated from Gage Park High School, attended Colorado University with her then-fiancé Chuck, and was married September 14th, 1957, at St. Gall's in Chicago. As a career US Air Force officer's wife, Jan and her family moved 28 times in 26 years. She used this opportunity to sell Mary-Kay cosmetics and trade antiques, as well as being a eucharistic minister.



In 1961, Jan & Chuck visited Punta Gorda and loved it so much they purchased a lot in "The Isles" before the canals had been dug, as well as 3 weeks at Fisherman's Village. They visited this small fishing village many times over the years, and upon retirement, Jan and Chuck built their "forever" home where they still reside(d).



Jan loved animals, volunteered at the Peace River Wildlife Center and eventually became President. During this time, she was known for her daily bicycle rides down Marion Ave, with her dog in the bike's basket. Pets have always been important to Jan, and she was known for walking her 4 Westies around the isles. In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to the Humane Society or St. Jude's.



