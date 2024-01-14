Staddon, Earl

Staddon, D.O., Earl R.



Earl R. Staddon, D.O., age 81, of Union, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2024, at Kettering Health Dayton. He was born on August 26, 1942, to the late John Ray Staddon and Mary Josephine (Fink) Benchic in Dayton, Ohio. Earl was formerly the Chief of Staff at Grandview Hospital in the Emergency Department, before he began his own Private Practice, which he successfully maintained for many years. He also worked for numerous nursing homes around the Englewood and Dayton areas. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. In his spare time, Earl enjoyed bird watching, golfing, listening to music, and fly fishing in his younger years. Most importantly, he loved to spend time with his family. Earl is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years: Charlene A. (Brewer) Staddon, son: Mark (Heather) Staddon, daughters: Beth (Robert) Martin, & Kathy (John) Osburn, stepdaughter: Timberly (Brian) Warner, brother: Michael (Candy) Staddon, sister: Christine (Steve Casella) Bernard, brothers-in-law: Joseph (Gina) Gural, & Thomas (Ann) Dean, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends he leaves to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his sisters: Cynthia Dean and Mary Gural. A Visitation will be held for family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am on Friday, January 19, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd. Englewood, OH). Burial will follow the Mass at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens (11890 N Dixie Dr, Tipp City, OH). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Dayton District Academy of Osteopathic Medicine (405 W. Grand Avenue Dayton, OH). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



