D'ANDREA, Raellen

DANDREA (Brown),



Raellen



Age 92, formally of New Lebanon, and Centerville, OH, and Sarasota, FL, passed away on March 15. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon. Raellen was born in Dayton on January 24, 1930. Raellen married Carl Dandrea on June 7, 1946; they were married for 50 years, until his passing. She was an Optician for Optical Fashions in Dayton for 21 years, and was actively involved with the Miami Valley Choral Choir, COX Arboretum, Schuster Performing Arts Center, and Green Country Ohio Convention and Visitors Bureau. Raellen is survived by daughters: Linda, husband Montie Humphries of Adamsville, TN, Marcia, husband Michael Foster of St Petersburg, FL, and Carla D'Andrea, husband George Black of Wetumpka, AL, and extended family Beverly Snelling, James, Steve, and Jeffery Brown. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Christopher York (deceased), Brandon Stahl, Sean Michael, and Bronwyn Humphries and two great-grandchildren Raelynn and Audrey Morningstar. Raellen was preceded in death by husband Carl Dandrea, parents Raphael Brown and Mary Ellen (Corron) Brown, brother Raphael Brown Jr, sisters Wanda (Stump) Hoke and Wilma Nicodemus, Dorothy Brown, Samuel Brown, and her close friend Arvadia Loewit. She was loved and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.

