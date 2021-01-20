D'Amico, Mary Josephine

D'AMICO, Sr. Mary Josephine



Sr. Mary Josephine D'Amico (formerly Sr. Frances Michele), a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully on January 12, 2021, at the age of 89, in the 71st year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brothers Nicholas, Thomas, and Michael D'Amico and nieces and nephews. Her parents



preceded her in death. Sr. Mary Jo's ministry in education took her to Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. After her retirement she participated in community service and in the ministry of prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. Because of the COVID-19 quarantine, a Memorial Mass will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home.



www.springgrove.org.