Cyril Zink

Zink, Cyril Robert "Bobby"



Cyril Robert "Bobby" Zink, age 80, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Dayton VA Hospice. He was born on June 6, 1945, at St. Anne's Hospital. He graduated from Miamisburg High School class of 1963. Bobby proudly served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1966 – 1967. He was privileged to participate in an Honor Flight with his cousin Virgil in Washington DC on November 11, 2019. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3438, W. Carrollton, and a member for 50+ years at the American Legion Post 165, Miamisburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Justine (Belvo) Zink; siblings, Joanne Mayer, Urban, and Judy. Bobby is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Tracey (Michael) Fox; granddaughter, Jessica; step-children, Melinda (David) Trout and Melizza Dominguez (Doug Trout); siblings, Zane, Evodine, Dolores, Dale (Mary), Carroll, Rolly (Bonnie); step-grandchildren, Kevin, Ashley, Eris, Lucy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Also survived by his war buddies, too many to be named. He loved playing golf, traveling, gardening, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He was a meat cutter by trade, loved to cook. Bobby was generous with his garden's bounty. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby's memory may be made to the VA Hospice Fund. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 6 S. Third St. Miamisburg, OH with Military Honors to follow. Final resting place at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



