Cyphers (Ingledue), Mary Elizabeth



MARY ELIZABETH CYPHERS, 86, of Enon, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, December 1, 2024. She was born in Springfield on January 23, 1938, the daughter of the late Claude and Edith (Leffel) Ingledue. Mary was a life-member of VFW Post 8437, Enon. She was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes football fan, loved collecting bears and enjoyed peanut butter fudge. Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Nancy Musciano, with whom she made her home; sister, Edith Bartone; granddaughters, Wendy and Sara Musciano; and great grandchildren, Ian Evans, Rylan and Kaden Reed, and Whitney Cosby. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman E. Cyphers. Mary's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





