Cynthia Peters

Peters, Cynthia S. "Cindy"



Cynthia S. Peters, 71, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away in her home on Sunday afternoon, February 22, 2026. Cindy was born in Springfield on February 28, 1954, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Alberta M. (Merkle) Peters. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University and attended Morehead State University. Cindy's work career was in information technology for various companies. She was proud to have been a contestant on Jeopardy and was an avid family genealogist. She is survived by her cousins, Bill (Gayle A.) Peters and Harter Jackson, both of Springfield. A graveside service will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





