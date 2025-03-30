Custer, Candace

Custer (Thompson), Candace Beth



Candace Beth Custer, age 76, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Buckeye Forest at Piqua. She was born December 3, 1948 to Lloyd & Maralee (Grissom) Thompson in Dayton, Ohio.



She is preceded in death by her parents; son John Allen Custer. She will be missed and remembered by her daughter Julie Ann Hall of Bradford; grandchildren Nicholas Allen Custer of Troy, Kacey Scott Hall of Troy, and Josh Patterson.



Candace loved reading books and spending time with her grandchildren and grand dog.



A memorial gathering for Candace will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Online memories of Candace may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com