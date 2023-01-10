CURTIS, Joseph "Andy"

Of Lewis Center, OH, passed away on December 29, 2022, at St. Ann's Hospital following a long illness at the age of 69. On March 15, 1953, he was born in Springfield, OH, to the late Edgar and Maude Curtis. September 21, 1974, he married Kathy (Katie) Koontz and together they gave shared 48 years of marriage.

Andy is survived by his wife, Katie Curtis; daughters, Heather Curtis (Colin Odden), Emily Kirk (Tom), Jessica Curtis, Lauren Conahan (Chad), Anna Hubbell (Jeremy), eight grandchildren; Joseph Mitchell, Juno Curtis-Odden, Grant Conahan, Ben Conahan, Cole Holbrook, Kellen Conahan, Willow Kirk and Aidan Hubbell; brother, John Curtis (Michelle); sisters-in-law, Evelyn, Alice (Glen), Gretchen, Jackie and Annette; nieces and nephews, Julie, Erica, Michael C., Caroline, Dennis, Susan, Kyryn, John, Olivia, Michael B. and Alyssa.

Over his lifetime, Andy worked in retail and was a restaurant manager for ten years, then became a mail carrier for thirty-three years. He enjoyed serving as a NALC union representative for many years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Andy was a sci-fi lover and a comic book collector. He and Katie met at an OSU football game and both enjoyed being avid fans together. Andy's proudest achievement in life was his wonderful family.

Thank you to our dear friends and family for their love and support. Many thanks to Dr. Bitter, Dr. Kunz and Dr. Hede and to the wonderful caregivers at Fresenius and St. Ann's Hospital.

Andy will be interred at a tree planting memorial in the spring.