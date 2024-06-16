Curtis, Charles Lamar



Charles Lamar Curtis, 82, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in his home. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11  1 PM on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Hillside Avenue Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave, Springfield, OH 45503. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM on in the church Pastor Gary Cook and Pastor Gordan Garrett officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



