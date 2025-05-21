Currie, Rodney



Rodney Currie, age 71 of Chicago, Ill. passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2025. He was born August 20, 1953 in Bowling Green, Ky. Rodney graduated from Jefferson Township H.S. in 1971, where he ran cross country. Rodney was enrolled in Central State University and completed two years. Rodney was employed at Frigidaire with 10 years of service. Rodney relocated to Chicago in 1981. Rodney retired from Argonne National Laboratory, in 2020. Rodney is proceeded in death by his mother, Eva Withrow and step father John Withrow. Rodney is survived by his son Thomas Currie, twin brother Rick (Ramona) Currie, Jeffrey Currie and Fred Withrow. Granddaughter, Nariya Currie. Nieces; Rikee' Currie, Aja Currie, Freshana and step niece Tiffany Foster. A host of cousins and very close friend, Darrel Cathy of Chicago. Celebration of Rodney's life will take place at Hillcrest Christian Church in Hazel Crest, Illinois May 22, 2025.



