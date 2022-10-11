CUPP, Marla J.



Marla J. Cupp, age 70, of Hamilton, passed away at her home peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Oscar and Juanita (Riley) Barkley. Marla was a long time member of Stahlheber Road Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Steven Cupp; children, Steve R. (Christa) Cupp, Stephanie (Rob Ruwe) Cupp, and Scott (Halle) Cupp; 10 grandchildren; Mickey, Angela, Scott "Scooter", Zoe, Ellie, Natalie, Stevie, Myles, Sydney and Hannah; siblings, Jack Barkley, Debbie (Larry) Southard, Richard Barkley, Beverly Glancy, Lesa Barkley and Angie Garland; numerous nieces and nephews. Marla was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert and James Barkley. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stahlheber Road Baptist Church, 1800 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral ceremony will be at 12pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the church with Pastors John Wallen and Ken Dugas officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to the church or the Kidney Cancer Association 9450 SW. Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, OR 97008. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Crane and Hospice of Cincinnati for all their loving care and support. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

