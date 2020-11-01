CUNNINGHAM, Philip

CUNNINGHAM, III,



Philip David



Philip David Cunningham, III of Bellbrook, OH, peacefully died in his sleep on October 26, 2020, after a long bout with esophageal cancer.



Phil was born in Charlotte, NC, on March 12, 1959. He held a Masters of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Arizona and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics from The Citadel. Upon graduating from The Citadel, Phil served 12 years in the United States Air Force



retiring with the rank of Major in 1992.



Phil retired from PNC Bank in 2018 after servicing as an Executive Vice President for 21 years in several different divisions, including the former National City Corporation where he



assisted in defining the lending operations business model while leading the corporation's Best in Class Loan Optimization project team. Other leadership positions included Branch Manager with First Franklin Financial Corporation; General Manager of National City Home Loan Services; and Operations and Technology Manager of National City Card Services. In his final position at PNC, Philip headed Core Servicing where his leadership inspired his teams as he guided them through many years of changes in the mortgage industry. Phil was also a Director for Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) where he served as the Manager of Software Development.



Phil enjoyed many sports but his favorite by far was golf. He started playing golf as a child and played his entire life. Playing golf allowed Phil to meet other players who became lifelong friends.



Phil is survived by his wife of 34 years, Alexis, along with four sons, Peter, Christopher, Vincent, Robert Yuastella and their wives, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his Mother, Gerry Cunningham, and his three siblings, Mary Deschenes, Clare Gillis, John Cunningham and their families.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share stories and memories during the visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, November 2nd. Military Honors will take place at 5:00 pm at the start of the visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association at https://www.ecaware.org/ or P.O. Box 55071 #15530 Boston, MA 02205-5071. You are



welcome to send a condolence, share a story, or upload a



picture of Phil at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

