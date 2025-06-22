Cunningham, Marlene Ruth
age 93, of Dayton, OH passed away on Saturday, June 14, 2025. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday, June 23, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30am on Monday, June 23 at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Dayton, OH 45459. Burial at Calvary Cemetery Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made in Marlene's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville
81 N. Main St
Centerville, OH
45459