Cummins, Carolyn R.



Carolyn R. Cummins 85, of New Carlisle passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2024. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 29, 1939, to the late Carroll & Ophelia Dungan. She and her husband ran Cummins Simmentals and farm together with their family for many years. She was an avid animal lover. Carolyn loved her grandchildren and enjoyed any time they could spend together. She will be dearly missed by those who had the chance to know and love her. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Gary Cummins; children, Becky (Rick) Vest, Debby (Roger) Manemann, Teresa Snell & Brian Cummins; grandchildren, Ryan (Jodi) Vest, Nicky (James) Hull, Chris (Megan) Cummins, Adam (Alexan) Snell, Andrew (Mandy) Snell; great-grandchildren, Miyanna Vest, Monet Vest, Caden Church, Dustin Little, Masin Bowen, Arlin Hull, Cadie Cummins, Daniel Cummins, Fiona Snell & Marion Snell; brother Larry (Betty) Dungan and many other relatives and friends. Carolyn's wishes were that no services be held, if you would like to honor her, please do so by donating to His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Rd, St Paris, OH 43072 in her name. Online condolences may be left at trostelchapman.com.





