Cummings, John Eric



John Eric "J.C." Cummings, 55, of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly after laughing and talking with his daughter, Keeleigh "Sissy", most of the day on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. He was born on January 2, 1968 in Greenville, Ohio. John was a 1986 graduate of Greenville High School where he wrestled and played soccer. He started his writing career at the Greenville Advocate and since 1995 John has been writing for the Miami Valley Newspapers. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and the Greenville Masonic Lodge #143 F. & A.M. John has remained active in the wrestling community. He has been a coach for many years at several schools. He was very active and supportive with Keeleigh and Sandy and all of their softball adventures. John's passion was sports. He was an avid fan and of all athletics, but especially the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, and The Ohio State Buckeyes Football. John is survived by his wife of over 29 years, Saundra "Sandy" Cummings; daughter, Keeleigh Marie (Chris) Cain; parents, David and Joan Cummings of Greenville; sister, Jodi Allalen; mother-in-law, Barbara Treece; sister-in-law, Vicki Henderson; two nieces, Amanda (Corey) Brann and Sadia Allalen; his 'fur babies', Tigger, Shyla, EB, and Roxy; as well as a host of friends including Jeff, Kelly, and Trish. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John W. and Marie Cummings of Lima; his maternal grandparents, John E. Dorothy Niley of Greenville; and his father-in-law, Cloyce J. Treece of Lima; brother-in-law, Chuck Henderson of South Bend. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-8 PM on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Miamisburg Christian Church, 1146 E. Central Ave, Miamisburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday at the church. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 AM and a masonic service will begin at 10:45 AM. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer's Association or to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



