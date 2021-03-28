X

CUMMINGS, BRADLEY

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CUMMINGS, Bradley

53, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2021. He was born December 12, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his mom, Mary Noreen Cummings. Brad is survived by his four beautiful daughters, McKenzie,

Samantha, Natalie, and Paige; his significant other, Laura Hines; his dad, Gary (Judy) Cummings; his brother, Brian

(Wesleigh) Cummings; and his nephews ,Seth and Nathan.

Brad graduated from Fairmont High School in 1986 and Ohio University in 1990. Brad's banking career spanned 3 decades. He was a valued employee, leader, and mentor for multiple banks in the Dayton Region, earning his clients' trust and his co-workers' friendship at each stop along the way. Brad loved long country drives, going to all of his girls' activities, watching any sporting event and spending quality time with family and friends.

The family will receive friends April 1, 2021, from 4 pm – 7pm for a socially distanced visitation at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH 45440. The burial will take place on April 2, 2021, at 10 am at Miami Cemetery, 4379 Old State Route 73 East – Corwin, OH. All are welcome to

attend a Celebration of Life after the burial at Polen Farm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.