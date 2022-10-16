CULLEN, William P. "Bill"



98, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Born in New York City on August 7, 1924, to the late Hugh and Wilhelmina Cullen, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marie Cullen, and his son Paul Cullen. He is survived by his daughter Katherine (Steven) Katz, grandchildren Andrew and Rachel Katz, friends Anna Marie Tandy, Nancy and Galen Plott, Bob McGrath, and Tom Garner. Special Thoughts to Liz and Ann from Home Helpers, to Brookdale of Kettering, to Beavercreek Health and Rehab, and to VITAS Hospice. Bill was a WWII Army Air Corps pilot, 1944-1946, and he served in the Air Force Reserve until 1955. Bill was a Civil Engineer for Blount Inc. in construction management. Bill was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 North Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, where a visitation will be held at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM, on Wednesday, October 19, with Fr. Terry Schneider, celebrant. Interment will be at 10 AM, on Thursday, October 20, in the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. 3rd St., Dayton. Please consider a memorial contribution to your favorite charity.



