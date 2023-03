Culbertson, Howard E.



Culbertson, Howard E., age 89, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the chapel at David's Cemetery. Funeral will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Please go to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com for additional details.