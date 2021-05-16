CUESTA, Alex

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CUESTA, Jr., Alex J. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 88, </font><font size="2" color="#000000">of Farmersville, OH</font><font size="2" color="#000000">, passed away, Monday, May 10, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in New York, NY, on May 19, 1932, to the late Mary (Nieves) and Alex J. Cuesta, Sr. He was a Korea Conflict Marine Corp Veteran; and a member of the Marine Corp League. He retired from the NYC Police Department after 25 years of service. One of the highlights of his career was a special assignment detail with the Secret <br/><br/>Service ~ being assigned to President John F. Kennedy's detail. Alex was a member of Community Harvest Church, and proudly ushered there for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Debbie; and his 3 brothers, Alfred, Joseph, and Alex; and a sister, Angela Cuesta. He is survived by his wife Diana (Poteet) Cuesta; his children, Alex (Sue) Cuesta, George Cuesta, Leslie (Linda) Cuesta, and <br/><br/>Christopher (Marisol) Cuesta; his step-daughter, Andrea (Eric) Esposito-Queen; 4 grandchildren, Nicole (Mark) Ackerly, Alexis (Lee) Jaffe, Gabrielle (Karla) Cuesta; 4 great-grandchildren, Morgan and Will Ackerly, Rose and Martin Jaffe; and a sister, Norma Cuesta. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m., <br/><br/>Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the </font><font size="2" color="#000000">Dalton Funeral Home</font><font size="2" color="#000000">, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. The Funeral Service will be held 12 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Rd., Germantown, with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton National <br/><br/>Cemetery with Military Honors. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Please share condolences at </font><font size="2" color="#000000">daltonfh.net.</font><br/>