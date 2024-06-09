Crump, Nellie Ruth "Nell"



Nellie "Nell" Ruth Crump of Xenia, Ohio, aged 85, passed away on May 28, 2024. She was born on October 12, 1937, the daughter of Charles "Charly" Crump and Mary Ethel (Griggs) Crump in Olympia, Kentucky. Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; Sisters Dortha King, Marceline Donathan, Minola Heizer and Sylvan Myers; brothers Clifford Crump, Charles Crump, Samuel Crump and Clyde Crump and dear friend Jeannie Speakman. She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces; Christopher Kern and his children Jordan Kern, Riley Kern and Laci Kern whom she loved as her "grandson" and "great granddaughters" and Donna Thomas as her "daughter". Nell worked at NCR Corporation, Xenia Nazarene Daycare Center, Gould Electronics, Peterson & Peterson, Attorneys at Law and the Greene County Auditor's Office. She was a member of the Xenia Church of the Nazarene where she taught Sunday School and Children's Bible Quizzing. Nell loved her Jesus and had a sweet personality, demonstrating kindness and compassion to everyone she met. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. The family would like to give special recognition to the caregivers and staff at The Ridge of Beavercreek and Day City Hospice who served her with love and compassion. Visitation will be held on June 13, 2024 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Xenia First Church of the Nazarene (1204 West Second St. Xenia, Ohio) with funeral service to start at 1:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Nell's memory to either Xenia First Church of the Nazarene or Day City Hospice.



