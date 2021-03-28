CRUME, Howard

CRUME, Jr.,



Howard Ellsworth



Age 84, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on



Saturday, March 20, 2021, at



Miami Valley Hospital with his family by his side. He was



born in Dayton, Ohio, on



November 24, 1936, to Howard and Beatrice Crume who predeceased him. He graduated from Fairview High School, Class of 1955. Following graduation, he attended the University of Dayton and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956. He was stationed in Germany until 1958 and then served in the Reserves for an additional four years. Howard started his career at Top Value Enterprises where he was employed for over 25 years as a distribution manager. He later worked for Wagonlit Travel. His last



employment prior to retirement was at Tobias Funeral Home where he worked for more than 10 years. Howard was a lifelong golfer who loved the game as well the camaraderie with his fellow golfers. An avid sports fan, he followed the Cincinnati Reds, the Dayton Flyers and many others. He was a



dedicated father and enjoyed family vacations, holidays and participation in their many activities. His engaging and caring personality made him a friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Alyce Parr Crume; daughter, Diane Muller; son,



Steven Crume; sisters, Cynthia Klohe of Plano, Texas, and



Patricia Lloyd (Craig) of Cincinnati; brother-in-law, Raymond Parr (Arlene); sister-in-law, Evelyn Parr; granddaughters, Lexi Muller, Brittney Muller and Madeline Crume; grandson, Mark Shadowens; nieces, Karen Stephens of The Colony, Texas,



Debbie Lehman of Austin, Texas, Cheryl Bowens (Steve) of



Indiana, Julie Hart (Erik) of Pennsylvania; nephews, Scott Lloyd (Teresa) of New York, NY, and Michael Parr; and eight grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Richard Parr and David Klohe. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, Ohio 45429 from 1:00-3:00 pm.



Service with Military Honors will be at 3:00 p.m. Burial at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum will take place privately on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor can be made to the American Heart Association or American



Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com