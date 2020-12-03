CRUMBLE, Nicole



Age 49, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday,



December 5, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Harry Miner officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour



prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

