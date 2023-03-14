Crowthers, Edward L.



Age 98, of Hamilton, died Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Berkley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Norwood, Ohio on February 15, 1925, the son of Edward J. and Alice N. (Wolfrom) Crowthers. He was a WW II Veteran of the U. S. Navy Seabees serving in the Pacific Theater from 1942-1946. Ed married Jane H. Higgins in Norwood on Sept. 15, 1946 and she preceded him in death on April 8, 2012. He had been employed as an electrician through the IBEW #648 for 31 years retiring in 1987. Ed was a member of VHF Assn. (Radio Operators Club). He is survived by two sons, John H. (Wilma) Crowthers and Mark E. (Christine) Crowthers, all of Hamilton; eight grandchildren, Rob, Toby, Justin, Christopher and Kyle Crowthers, Heather Frechtling, and Kyle and Eric Malone; twelve great grandchildren and special friend, Lorraine Lott, Cummings, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Dr. Joe Copas officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Red Cross, 2111 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45207. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

