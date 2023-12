Crowell, Philip "Phil"



Philip "Phil" L. Crowell, age 93, passed on December 2, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio and joins his beloved wife of 56 years, Diana. A private interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. A public memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on January 8th 2024 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. For a more detailed obituary and to share online condolences please visit NewcomerDayton.com.



