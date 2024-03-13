Crowe, Tommy Jackson "Tom"



Tommy "Tom" Jackson Crowe died Sunday, March 3, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was 86. Tom was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Middletown, Ohio, to Caesar and Laura Mae (Rogers) Crowe. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Vivian and Virginia, and brother Bill. Tom is survived by his daughter, Julie (Thomas )Dorn, son John (Jenny) Crowe, stepson Chris (Isis) Dennis, Chris' mother Sandy Dennis, and his six grandchildren, Sara Dorn, Andrew (Katie) Dorn, Dustin Crowe, Frankie Crowe, Tiana Dennis, and Nico Dennis.



Tom graduated in 1956 from Middletown High School, where he was a three-sport athlete, earning eight varsity letters in his football, basketball and baseball career. He was inducted into the Middletown High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004. He attended the University of Cincinnati on a football scholarship and served in the Marine Corps Reserve.



Tom had a 33-year career at Armco Steel, and retired in 1992. In his retirement, he moved to West Chester, Ohio, to be closer to his daughter and her family. He continued his work as an electrician, managing the facilities at Pisgah Heights Baptist Church, later sold to Zion Global Ministries, from 1996-2012.



He enjoyed golfing and was a constant fixture on the sidelines of his grandchildren's sporting events, where he was fondly known as "grandpa." Tom was a beloved father, grandfather, friend and neighbor, well-liked by all who were lucky enough to know him and experience his unshakeable positivity and good-natured humor.



