CROWE, MATT



CROWE, Matt, age 37, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. He was employed at AK-Cliffs Steel. He was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, Ohio State Football, UK College Basketball and Fantasy Football. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 7:00 p.m. In tribute to Matt and his love of all these teams, the family requests that attendees wear to the visitation and service any type of shirts, hats, etc. that pertain to the Reds, Bengals, Ohio State or UK. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

