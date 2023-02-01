CROWE, Marietta



Age 87, of Brookville, formerly of Trotwood, went home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Edith Crowe; nephews, Tim Crowe, Jamie Crowe and Infant Crowe. Marietta was a graduate of Huntington College and spent 35 years as an Elementary School Teacher at Westwood School, Dayton, and Blairwood in Jefferson Township. She was an active member of Prescott United Brethren Church, teaching in children's ministry and serving in leadership. She is now a member of Salem Church of God. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and especially sharing time with family. Marietta is survived by her brothers, Bruce (Carol Anne) Crowe, Donald (Carol Jo) Crowe, and Gary (Jenny) Crowe; nieces and nephews, David Crowe, Teresa (Bill Maxwell), Dennis Crowe, John (Hudson Bloomfield) Crowe, Debra (Brian) Harvey, Karrie Sears, Jared (Brittany) Crowe; several great, and great-great-nieces and nephews, along with many friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at THE GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, at Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Rd., Clayton, with interment to follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Salem Church of God.

