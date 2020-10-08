X

CROWDER, Marie

CROWDER, Marie E. Age 75, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Funeral service 12 noon Friday, October 9, at Pleasant Green M. B. Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

