CROWDER, Anna

Anna M. Crowder, age 82, of Beavercreek, passed away June 16, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center surround by her



husband and five children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Blanche



Montgomery, grandson Joshua King, brothers LB and Dennis Montgomery, and sisters, Ella Sullivan and Betty Arnett. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edward Crowder Sr. Five children also survive her: Belinda (Michael) King, Donna (Mike) Magnotta, Sherry



(Kevin) Sparks, Sandra (Ronnie) Brandenburg, and Ed Crowder Jr. (Maria Serafini). She also leaves seven grandchildren: Jake and Anthony Magnotta, Ashlei (Michael) Kretz, Courtney Sparks and husband Steve Cogliandro, Apryl Sparks, Taylor (Matt) Tinsley, and Logan Sparks; as well as two great-grandchildren Malachi Tinsley and Kevin Cogliandro and Baby Tinsley on the way. She is also survived by two brothers:



Carson and Robert Montgomery, a sister, Bethel Carnes, and her special friend, Pearl Jones. Anna was born in Salyersville, Kentucky and was a coal miner's daughter and worked on the family tobacco farm. She was part Cherokee Indian and a



descendant of Chief Goldenhawk. She moved to Dayton for her next big adventure and when she got her first job, always made sure to send money back home to her parents. She went to work at International Envelope, where she met her soulmate and they soon married and had five children. Anna loved gardening and everyone envied her huge tomato plants and flowers. Only her children know her secret to achieving that, and they aren't telling. She also loved watching the



sunset, gazing at the moon and all things related to



astronomy. She always made sure her kids knew when the



International Space Station was visible, and she was outside every night watching for it to pass over. She was Mom to all the neighbor kids and the Crowder yard was the place to play. She made the best cookies, cakes and pies. She liked when Ed had his Geezer friends over and she cooked up a mean pot of soup beans and cornbread for them all. Her fun getaway was heading to WV with Ed to go to the Charleston Boulevard Rod Run & Doo-Wop. Her favorite part of those trips was the live music each night and watching the fireworks. She loved watching Wheel of Fortune each night with Ed after dinner, but what she loved most was Ed, her children and her grandchildren and they will all miss her dearly. Visitation will be held Monday evening, June 21, from 4-8 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery following the service.



