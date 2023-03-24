Crow, Rosemary



Rosemary (Andreotta) Crow, age 77, of Katy, Texas, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Memorial Hermann Houston. She was born on June 30, 1945 in Middletown, Ohio, one of three children to Angeline and William Andreotta. Rosemary graduated from Fenwick High School in 1963 where she graduated 2nd in her class and was homecoming queen. She later earned her bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Dayton and worked in the field for several years. She considered being a wife, mother, and "Grandma Rosey" her greatest joy in life. An active member of her local church, cancer survivor, and stranger to no one. Rosemary will be dearly missed by her high school sweetheart and husband of nearly 57 years, George Crow; sister, Vicki Summers (Dave Lakes); sisters-in-law, Nathalie Andreotta and Mardic (Crow) Bergen; sons, Richard (Tracy) Crow and William (Kari) Crow; six grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Joseph Andreotta. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, Ohio. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston, Texas), an organization that was close to Rosemary's heart. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

