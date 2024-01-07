Crow, Gerald Eugene



Gerald Eugene Crow, age 92, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024. He was born August 28, 1931 in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Charles Leroy Crow and Ella Lou (Ingram) Crow.



Gerald was a 1951 graduate of Middletown High School. He retired from Smurfit Stone after 41 years of service. Gerald was a member of Yankee Road Church of God.



Gerald is survived by his wife of 23 years, Stacy Hamilton Crow; four children, Sandy Gray, Steve (Brenda) Crow, Roger Crow, Doug (Kathy) Crow; three stepchildren, Cynthia (Charles) Osborne, Michael (Rebecca) Hamilton, Richard Hamilton; seven grandchildren; one step grandson; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Crow; son-in-law, C.J. Gray; daugher-in-law, Margaret; grandson, Aaron Crow; brother, Don Crow and sister, Margie Hopkins.



Visitation will be Noon-1pm on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Kevin Collins and Rev. Vicki Trowbridge officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yankee Road Church of God Building Fund, 3029 Yankee Rd, Middletown, OH 45044.



