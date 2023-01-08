CROSBY, Marilyn

CROSBY (Kress), Marilyn



Sept 23, 1930 - Jan 1st, 2023.



Loving wife and mother passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Bernerd (Bing), her mother and father, and four sisters. Survived by her children Stephen (Rita), Mark (Cindy), Kathryn Panstingel (Mark), and Michael (Natalie), and granddaughters Jessica (Jonathan), Melissa (Adam), and Sarah (Alex), and six great-grandchildren and her brother Ronald (Judy) Kress. Her greatest joy in life was her loving husband, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Marilyn was a member of Immaculate Conception parish where she coordinated activities for the Free Spirits. She worked at the Dayton Jobs Center in Dayton and as a tour guide at Carillon Park.



The family will receive friends from 5-7pm, Monday, January 9th at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, in Dayton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton, or Hospice of Dayton.

