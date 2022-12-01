journal-news logo
X

Cromlish, Jason

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CROMLISH, Jason Allan

33, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly, November 25, 2022. He was born November 21, 1989, in Springfield, the son of James and Darlene (Sassen) Funderburg. Jason enjoyed drawing, listening to music and spending time with his loving family. Survivors include his mother and father, Darlene and James Funderburg; three children, Cameron Cromlish, Carson Kellis and Kinzington Kemper; two sisters, Amanda Sassen and Britney (Chance) Beale and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
McCARTHY, Martha
2
HANDWERKER, John
3
DAVENPORT, Annie
4
BROWN, Joyce
5
Bush, Scott
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top