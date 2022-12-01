CROMLISH, Jason Allan



33, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly, November 25, 2022. He was born November 21, 1989, in Springfield, the son of James and Darlene (Sassen) Funderburg. Jason enjoyed drawing, listening to music and spending time with his loving family. Survivors include his mother and father, Darlene and James Funderburg; three children, Cameron Cromlish, Carson Kellis and Kinzington Kemper; two sisters, Amanda Sassen and Britney (Chance) Beale and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

