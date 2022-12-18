journal-news logo
CROMLISH, Harry

CROMLISH, Harry Edward "Ed"

Harry Edward Cromlish "Ed", 83, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home. He was born February 25, 1939, in Gallipolis, Ohio, the son of Howard R. and Verna Cromlish. Ed retired after 31 years from Navistar where he was a press operator. He enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife, Nancy. Ed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Cromlish; 4 sons: Bob (Tammy) Cromlish, Bill Cromlish, Steve Cromlish and Rick Cromlish; a step-son, Thomas (Lana) Fitzwater; a sister, Sharon Martin; his lifelong best friend, Don Maine; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at


